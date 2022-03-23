Indonesia extends visa on arrival to int’l travellers from 42 countries
The Indonesian Government has extended the visa on arrival (VoA) programme for international travellers from 42 countries arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali province.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said on March 22 that the programme, previously covering visitors from 23 countries, was expanded under President Joko Widodo’s direction.
The new VoA countries and territories consist of South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Mexico, Myanmar, Norway, Poland, Seychelles, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), and Tunisia.
The list already included Australia, the US, the Netherlands, Brunei, the Philippines, the UK, Italy, Japan, Germany, Cambodia, Canada, China, the Republic of Korea, Laos, Malaysia, France, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Vietnam.
Aside from the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Indonesia is planning to apply the VoA programme to other airports such as those in Surabaya and Jakarta.
Indonesia targets international tourist arrivals of around 1.8 million to 3.6 million in 2022, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy./.