World Vietnam attends Singapore Apex Business Summit 2022 Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung will be among speakers at a discussion of the ongoing Singapore Apex Business Summit 2022, together with ambassadors of Indonesia and the Philippines.

World Malaysian media spotlight PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s trip to Vietnam The official visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has made the headlines of major media agencies in Malaysia which said the trip will help promote bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.

World Cambodia ready to set up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant Cambodia is making all preparations to cooperate with China to set up a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant, either by end of this year or 2023, said Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Health Youk Sambath.

World Singapore, Indonesia cooperate in response to climate change Singapore and Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in carbon pricing, climate change, and sustainability, Singapore’s National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) announced on March 21.