World RoK, Brunei agree to foster ties in ICT, smart city projects The leaders of Republic of Korea (RoK) and Brunei agreed on November 24 to ramp up partnerships between the two sides on smart cities and other ICT-related programmes in a joint response to the fourth industrial revolution.

World Indonesia lowers 2019 credit growth target The Indonesian Financial Services Authority (FSA) has revised the credit growth in 2019 down to the range 8-10 percent from the range of 12-14 percent it forecast in the middle of the year.

World RoK-ASEAN trade up 20-fold in 30 years The Republic of Korea (RoK)'s trade with Southeast Asian countries soared around twentyfold this year compared to that recorded in 1989, according to data released by the RoK Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea International Trade Association as saying.

World Thailand optimistic about RCEP’s benefits after India’s withdrawal Despite the setbacks, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal has the potential to dramatically improve economic prospects among its members, said Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Trade Negotiations Department under the Thai Ministry of Commerce.