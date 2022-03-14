Indonesia hosts second Asia International Water Week
The Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), in conjunction with the Asia Water Council (AWC), is hosting the second Asia International Water Week (AIWW) from March 14-16, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, reported Antara news agency.
Indonesia and the Republic of Korea signs an MoU on coastal development in 2019 (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), in conjunction with the Asia Water Council (AWC), is hosting the second Asia International Water Week (AIWW) from March 14-16, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, reported Antara news agency.
The event, themed ‘Sustainable, Clean, and Sufficient Water for All’, will show that the latest technology application and public participation can provide practical solutions to solve water problems in Asia as well as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimulyono said on March 13.
The minister said there will be a declaration of the Asia-to-World Statement by various water institutions in Asia to improve water management in their respective countries since it is a critical and limited human resource.
The statement contains commitments to address water issues, establish collaboration-based water projects with multilateral development banks and global financial institutions, as well as to conduct technical approaches to solve water problems in Asia.
The plenary session of the event will also discuss the development of a smart eco-friendly city in Indonesia’s new capital of Nusantara and the connection between the second AIWW and the ninth World Water Forum, which will be held in Dakar, Senegal, from March 21-26.
AIWW was established to address the urgency of solving water problems, explore potential water project opportunities, strengthen public-private partnerships, and accelerate global water action./.