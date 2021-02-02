World UK formally requests to join CPTPP The UK made a formal request on February 1 to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the first accession application by a member outside the 11 participating Pacific countries since the trade deal came into force in 2018.

World Vietnam to build a powerful country soon: Times Kuwait Vietnam is firmly stepping into 2021 with a new mindset and soon realise the aspiration to build a powerful country, highlighted Times Kuwait, an English daily published in Kuwait.