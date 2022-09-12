Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto recently met Indian Minister of Trade and Industry Piyush Goyal in the US to discuss the benefits of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) regional cooperation.



In a statement on September 12, Minister Hartarto said Indonesian and India agree to support each other’s involvement in the regional cooperation.



The Indian government has expressed its support for the G20 Presidency of Indonesia, he added.



Minister Piyush, for his part, confirmed his attendance at the November G20 summit meeting in Bali in November. He hoped for Indonesia’s support in various economic cooperation, such as palm oil, taxation, meat, rice, automotive industry, import of tires and coal.



“We need support so that concrete results can be achieved from the G20 Summit in Bali”, Hartarto said, adding that the Indonesian government is currently boosting bilateral cooperation to increase trade volume and also accelerate economic recovery.



The target for cooperation between Indonesia and India is 50 billion USD, where currently the trade volume is around USD 17 billion, he said.



The meeting also discussed the development of cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with the possibility of India building a manufacturing facility in Indonesia.



Regarding collaboration between India’s Andaman island and Indonesia’s Nicobar island, Hartarto called for promoting specific cooperation in the joint task force between the Indian Government and Aceh provincial authorities./.