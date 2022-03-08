World Malaysia to increase global market share of palm oil The Malaysian government will leverage on the escalating prices of crude palm oil (CPO) to increase the country’s market share of palm oil in the global market, Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said.

World China’s investment in Cambodia rose sharply in 2021 Chinese investment in Cambodia increased remarkably last year, despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reflected Chinese investors’ trust in the country’s business environment.