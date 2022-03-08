Indonesia issues visa on arrival for tourists from 23 countries
The Indonesian Law and Human Rights Ministry Directorate General of Immigration has reintroduced the visa on arrival option for tourists from 23 countries, including Vietnam, arriving in Bali as of March 7.
This policy can only be obtained by tourists who enter Indonesia through Bali’s airport I Gusti Ngurah Rai immigration facility. International tourists arriving through this airport are permitted to travel to other Indonesian regions.
In a written statement on March 6, spokesperson of the directorate general Achmad Nur Saleh announced requirements to obtain the special visa include a six-month minimum valid passport, a return flight ticket or to continue to another country, and health documents required under the COVID-19 task force policy.
The tariff for this special tourist visa on arrival is 500,000 IDR (about 35 USD) and is valid for a maximum of 30 days of stay and can be extended only once./.