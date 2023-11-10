World Media Future Labs to return at 2023 Global Media Congress with an expert line-up ADNEC Group and Emirates News Agency (WAM) have confirmed the return of the popular Media Future Labs at this year's Global Media Congress (GMC), taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi from November 14-16, 2023.

World Indonesia collects 1 bln USD from e-commerce VAT Indonesia’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) of the country’s Ministry of Finance collected a value added tax (VAT) of 15.68 trillion IDR (1 billion USD) from 161 trading business actors through the Electronic System (PMSE) as of October 31, 2023.

World Indonesia’s domestic tourism likely fails to achieve 2023 target Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has announced it’s likely that domestic tourists make fewer trips to local destinations this year than the government had targeted as the country’s smokeless industry does not recover as much as expected.

World Visa exemptions yet to prove effective for Thailand’s tourism Despite the offer of visa exemptions, the numbers of Chinese, Taiwanese and Indian tourists to Thailand have yet to record a quick recovery because of several economic factors, according to Thai tourism operators.