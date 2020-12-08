World Thailand plans extension of free visas for foreigners Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Foreign Ministry to expedite the relaxation of restrictions on foreigners entering the country.

World APEC looks to improve capacity of female-led MSMEs amid COVID-19 An APEC tele-workshop on harnessing fintech skills of women-led MSMEs in promoting inclusive growth against COVID-19 took place on December 8, drawing the participation of nearly 80 delegates from 21 APEC member economies and five international and regional organisations.

World Canada supports women empowerment in Southeast Asia Canada is providing 8.5 million CAD (6.6 million USD) over 5 years, beginning in 2020, to UN Women to empower women, prevent violence and promote social cohesion in Southeast Asia, Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould announced on December 7.