Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani on August 4 laid out four strategies to free Indonesia from middle-income trap.



According to the minister, the first is developing human resources by improving the quality of education, health care and social welfare.



The second is developing quality and financially sound infrastructure. In the near future, the Indonesian Government will regularly partner with the private sector to develop infrastructure via public-private partnership.



She suggested the State equip itself with effective institutions and administrative appratus.



The last is transforming its economy to a digital-based one to ease pressure on businesspeople./.