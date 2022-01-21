World Thailand to resume Test and Go scheme on February 1 Thailand will resume the Test and Go scheme from February 1 and apply the programme to all countries and territories in the world instead of being limited to 63 countries and territories as before, according to the country’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World Malaysia shortens quarantine period for travellers with booster shots Malaysia on January 20 reduced quarantine period to five days from the previous seven for arrivals who had received booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines.

World Vietnam hopes all parties increase dialogue on Korean Peninsula issue Vietnam hopes all relevant parties will increase dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the Korean Peninsula issue, while exercising restraint, strengthening trust-building, and avoiding effects on civilians, stated Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.