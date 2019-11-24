World Thailand optimistic about RCEP’s benefits after India’s withdrawal Despite the setbacks, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal has the potential to dramatically improve economic prospects among its members, said Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Trade Negotiations Department under the Thai Ministry of Commerce.

World Indonesia vows to open 65 percent of market after RCEP Nearly 65 percent of the Indonesian market will be opened to partner countries once the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) takes effect, the Indonesia-based Antara News quoted an Indonesian official as reporting.

World RoK, Singapore boost ties on smart city, arms development The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Singapore on November 23 reached an agreement to strengthen partnerships in various fields, including developing weapons and smart cities on the basis of the bilateral traditional cooperation.

World Thailand plans fresh economic measures to boost GDP growth Thailand’s economic ministers have agreed that fresh economic stimulus measures are vital to help boost full-year economic growth to more than 2.6 percent, according to local media.