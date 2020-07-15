World ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

World Cambodia supports 170,000 workers in garment, tourism sectors Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that the government has transferred 40 USD per month to approximately 170,000 workers in the garment and tourism sectors, who suffered work suspension due to COVID-19.

World Cambodia’s economy stagnant in first half The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) said the Kingdom’s economic growth stagnated in the first half of the year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and forecast that the country’s GDP would contract 1.9 percent this year.

World ASEAN becomes biggest trade partner of China in H1 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) became China's biggest trading partner in the first half of this year, accounting for 14.7 percent of the nation's total foreign trade volume.