Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia and Malaysia have discussed solutions to problems related to the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia.

At a meeting in Jakarta on January 30 between Indonesian Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah and Malaysian Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on deploying and protecting Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia which was the result of two meetings between their joint working groups.

They also discussed matters related to the alignment of Malaysia's new policy regarding the Foreign Worker Employment Relaxation Plan.



Fauziyah hoped that a standard operating procedure for the foreign worker recalibration programme (RTK) 2.0 will be a reference for illegal immigrants who have been working in Malaysia for a long time.

The two ministers also agreed to facilitate employment cooperation to boost their mutually-beneficial ties./.