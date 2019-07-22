- Indonesia and Malaysia is promoting an effort to open Dumai-Malacca sailing route in 2020 to enhance their bilateral relations, according to the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Working Group on Transport Infrastructure.Director of Sea Transportation of the Indonesian Transportation Ministry Wisnu Handoko said the plan is part of a cooperation project that involves Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand in the sectors of the economy, society and culture.the Dumai-Malacca route has been a prospective route for goods and passengers flow, Handoko said.Both countries have currently prepared the ports and other procedures in land authority as well as the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS), to soon put the route into operation.The plan will be discussed further and brought to leaders in the respective countries to be materialized, he said.The new route would show the commitment towards connecting Southeast Asian countries. It is one of the priority in the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity and the Brunei Action Plan (ASEAN Strategic Transport Plan).As scheduled, the route will be opened in November 2020 after Indonesia and Malaysia sign a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of 2019.-VNA