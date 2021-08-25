Indonesia offering paid vaccines to foreigners
Jakarta authorities are collaborating with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) to conduct a fee-based COVID-19 vaccination programme for foreigners.
Expat gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan stated that the programme is part of the Gotong Royong (Working Together) vaccination programme, which is privately funded. Each foreigner has to pay 700,000 Rupiah (nearly 49 USD) for a dose of vaccine if they wants to get vaccinated. The vaccine used for the programme is from China's Sinopharm pharmaceutical company.
Governor Anies added that the number of foreigners temporarily residing in Indonesia is quite high. The Jakarta city government has committed to providing 1,000 doses of the vaccine per day to expatriates, and as many as 356 people have registered for the injection.
This programme is organised to facilitate foreigners who cannot get vaccinated at their embassies. To participate in the paid Gotong Royong vaccination programme, foreigners must show their passport and temporary residence card (KITAS), and register in advance through the Kadin website./.