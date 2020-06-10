World Malaysian prosecutors withdraw corruption charges related to 1MDB case Malaysian government prosecutors on June 9 withdrew corruption charges against Musa Aman, a senior figure in the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

World Indonesia scraps provision limiting number of passengers on public transport The Indonesian Transportation Ministry has issued a new circular amending its April rule that limited the number of passengers on public transit systems and private vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

World Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.