Indonesia partners with other countries in COVID-19 vaccine research
The Indonesian government, through State-owned pharmaceutical enterprises, is cooperating with a number of firms of the Republic of Korea in researching a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Health workers in Indonesia look at testing sample (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government, through State-owned pharmaceutical enterprises, is cooperating with a number of firms of the Republic of Korea in researching a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on June 9 that Indonesia would need 340 million ampoules of COVID-19 vaccine for 170 million people.
The cooperation complies with President Jokowi’s instruction that ordered state ministers to prioritize bilateral partnerships with countries that have less population compared to Indonesia, he said, adding that fewer population countries are seen as an ideal partner.
In addition to the RoK, Indonesia is also looking to select France and Denmark as vaccine research partners because these countries have developed medicine and do not pay much attention to domestic vaccine demand./.
Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on June 9 that Indonesia would need 340 million ampoules of COVID-19 vaccine for 170 million people.
The cooperation complies with President Jokowi’s instruction that ordered state ministers to prioritize bilateral partnerships with countries that have less population compared to Indonesia, he said, adding that fewer population countries are seen as an ideal partner.
In addition to the RoK, Indonesia is also looking to select France and Denmark as vaccine research partners because these countries have developed medicine and do not pay much attention to domestic vaccine demand./.