World Thailand postpones commercial operations of 14 renewable power plants The Thai Government has given the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) the go-ahead to extend the deadline for 14 renewable power plants to start commercial operations.

World Indonesia: New law warned to affect anti-corruption activities An Indonesian anti-corruption investigator said that a new law governing the country’s anti-graft agency could unleash a spike in corruption in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

World Southeast Asia’s GDP growth likely to remain at 4.5 pct in 2020 Southeast Asia’s GDP growth is likely to remain at 4.5 percent in 2020, amid high risks of a re-escalation in trade tensions between the US and China, according to the latest report produced by the British advisory firm Oxford Economics.

World Thailand to raise minimum wage next year The national wage committee of Thailand on December 6 agreed to increase the minimum daily wage from 308-330 baht (10.16-10.88 USD) to 313-336 baht (10.32-11.08 USD).