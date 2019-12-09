Indonesia plans to set up int’l fish markets
The Indonesian government is considering the establishment of international fish markets in various localities nationwide to fully tap the economic potential of the country’s fisheries sector.
Indonesian fishermen lift yellow fin tuna in Krueng Aceh port in Banda Aceh in this file photo (Photo: Antara)
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is considering the establishment of international fish markets in various localities nationwide to fully tap the economic potential of the country's fisheries sector.
Chairman of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa said developing global-scale fish markets is necessary in a bid to optimise the national fisheries sector.
He proposed three regions where international fish markets would be built, including Tual in Maluku, Bagansiapiapi in Riau, and Likupang in North Sulawesi, which record the highest fisheries production in the country.
Suharso said that Likupang, a famous tourist destination, would be a suitable place for an international fish market because it already has the necessary infrastructure, such as bridges and five-star hotels.
During a national working meeting with Indonesia’s Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, the Bappenas chairman said that the building of an international fish market and auctions could help the country’s fisheries sector rake in 150 billion USD per year in the next five years, contributing about 11 percent to gross domestic product.
Indonesia launched its first online fish auction site in July, which is part of efforts being made by the Indonesian government to reduce poverty and develop the fisheries sector./.
