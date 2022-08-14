World Cambodia arrests over 9,100 drug suspects in seven months Cambodia has seen a significant rise in both drug arrests and seizures during the first seven months of 2022, the Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP) reported on August 13.

World FDI flows into Malaysia top 188 billion USD in Q2 Malaysia recorded 836.2 billion RM (over 188.1 billion USD) in foreign direct investment (FDI) at the end of the second quarter, up 24.1 billion RM from Q1, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

World Malaysia reports 8.9-percent GDP growth in Q2 The Malaysian economy posts a stronger growth of 8.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a 5-percent expansion in the first quarter.

World 5.8-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Maguindanao province in the south of the Philippines on August 13 afternoon.