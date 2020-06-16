Indonesia prepares more stimulus packages for industrial sector
The Indonesian government is preparing additional stimulus packages for the industrial sector, which was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.
Illustrative image (Source: Jakarta Globe)
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is preparing additional stimulus packages for the industrial sector, which was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.
This strategic step is to revive the national economy, he said, adding that the amount of stimulus is 1.85 trillion Rp (132.14 million USD).
The government is reviewing incentives in the form of eliminating value added tax for local raw materials for export, and postponing the tax payments for 90 days without fines, he added.
The ministry has also proposed restructuring credit and providing capital stimulus for businesses, he said./.