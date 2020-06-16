World Indonesia sees highest COVID-19 death toll on single day Indonesia on June 15 reported 1,017 new coronavirus infections and 64 more related deaths, the highest COVID-19 death toll on a single day in this nation.

World Malaysia’s unemployment rate makes record high in 30 years Malaysia’s unemployment rate in April spiked to 5 percent, the highest level since 1990, amid the movement control order (MCO) applied to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes Vietnam welcomed the results that the United Nations (UN) Investigative Team to promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group (UNITAD) has achieved in its investigations and collection of evidence of the IS’s crimes, during a video conference of the UN Security Council on June 15.

World Malaysia’s AirAsia to resume all domestic routes from July Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group will restart all domestic routes from July, Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes said on June 15, after the government eased movement curbs for containing the coronavirus.