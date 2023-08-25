Deputy for development policy at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Mego Pinandito (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) is currently preparing a strategy for the development of nuclear power plants in the country.

Indonesian government said that nuclear technology is one of the sources of new and renewable energy. BRIN is preparing all the necessary things such as human resources, technological capabilities, and zoning for nuclear energy development.

BRIN hopes that the best technologies, with the lowest risk, that are effective and efficient, will be implemented in Indonesia with the characteristics of Indonesia as an archipelagic country, then the characteristics of the seasons and others.

With a population of nearly 300 million with big industrial parks, nuclear power plants are needed to meet the country’s huge electricity needs.



Mego Pinandito, a BRIN leading official, said the involvement of foreign parties is very much needed in the development of nuclear power in Indonesia. The agency is awaiting policies that could encourage this goal./.