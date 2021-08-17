Indonesia President emphasises need to balance health, economy amid pandemic
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 16 underlined that there was a need to strike a balance between health and economic interests amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia's largest country, Reuters reported.
Workers of the Red Cross spray disinfectants to streets in Bekasi (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 16 underlined that there was a need to strike a balance between health and economic interests amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia's largest country, Reuters reported.
In his annual state of the nation speech, the President said the pandemic has indeed significantly slowed down Indonesia’s economic growth, but it must not hinder the process of structural reforms of the economy.
The country needs to find the best combination between public health and economic interests, Widodo said.
The Indonesian economy pulled out of recession in the second quarter with 7 percent annual gross domestic product growth, but the rise in coronavirus cases and the mobility restrictions threaten the recovery momentum in the next quarter.
The restrictions are due to be in place until August 16 on Java and August 23 on the other four main islands.
Though infections have started to plateau in the most populous island of Java, the coronavirus has been spreading to other parts of the archipelago, authorities have said./.