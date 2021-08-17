World Appeal hearing against last living Khmer Rouge leader begins The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), commonly known as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, on August 16 started a four-day appeal hearing for the case involved in former Khmer Rouge head Khieu Samphan - the last living Khmer Rouge leader to stand trial.

World German professor completes translation of Party chief’s article German professor Günter Giesenfeld and his spouse have completed the German translation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong's article, which clarifies Vietnam’s pathway to building socialism.

World Thailand needs another 30 billion USD to aid virus-hit economy Thailand needs a further 1 trillion THB (29.9 billion USD) to ensure jobs and incomes for residents, the country’s central bank governor said on August 16, as the Southeast Asian nation struggles with its most severe COVID-19 outbreak to date.