World WHO, EU to help boost Indonesia's resilience against future pandemics The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union (EU) have agreed to cooperate to strengthen Indonesia's health resilience system to help the country face future COVID-19 pandemic waves.

World Laos, Russia agree to beef up bilateral cooperation Laos and Russia have agreed to boost bilateral collaboration during a recent visit to Laos by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko, local media reported on February 21.

World Indonesia updates regulations on green investment Indonesia launched a green investment rule book, categorising coal-fired power plants used in nickel facilities as part of the global transition to a green economy on February 20.

World Thai Airways orders 45 Dreamliners from Boeing Thai Airways of Thailand has placed an order for 45 Dreamliner aircraft, the first major deal announced by Boeing at the Singapore Airshow 2024, the US plane-maker said on February 20.