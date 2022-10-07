Indonesian Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Teten Masduki, at the 2022 Innovation Conference. (Souce: ANTARA/M. Baqir Idrus Alatas)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki on October 6 stated that his government is preparing a policy to expedite the growth of digital economy in Indonesia.



As reported by the local news agency Antara, at the 2022 Innovation Conference (ICON) held by GDP Venture, the minister noted that if more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are connected to the digital ecosystem, the upsurge of the population centered in Java and Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi areas can be avoided.



President Joko Widodo was said to have assigned Minister Masduki to work on a digital economy development policy with three main missions, with the first being to protect domestic e-commerce.



Under the second mission, the government aims to protect MSMEs by opening business opportunities in various digital platforms. The third mission is protecting consumers.



The government is paying significant attention to the digital economy, as Indonesia is projected to become a country having the largest digital economy value potential in Southeast Asia by 2030, at around 4,500 trillion Rp (315.7 billion USD)./.