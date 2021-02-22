A N219 test aircraft in 2017 (VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Head of the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (Lapan) Thomas Djamaluddin said on February 20 that PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) is ready to produce the multifunctional aircraft N219 Nurtanio starting this year.



The N219 aircraft that have received the Type Certificate are ready to be produced by PTDI, the Antara news agency quoted Thomas as saying.



Named Nurtanio by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 10, 2017, the aircraft was the result of cooperation between Lapan and PTDI. It could be used to transport civilian passengers, cargo, medical evacuation, to assistance during natural disasters.



Earlier, PTDI President and Director Elfien Goentoro said airplane is designed to improve accessibility, which would benefit the development of infrastructure and tourism in remote Indonesian regions that are inaccessible to commercial planes.



He added that PTDI has received foreign orders for 165 units, which will be delivered as early as 2024. It forecast that as many as 2,145 units will be exported in the next decade./.