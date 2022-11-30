World Australian expert highlights significance of NA leader’s visit The official visit to Australia by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has a significant meaning to the relations of the two countries, according to Prof. Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

World Thailand promotes investment in electric vehicle production More and more foreign investors are interested in the possibility of investing in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand thanks to measures to attract investment, encourage the use of EVs as well as an increase in local demand for the products.

World Indonesia to import 500,000 tonnes of rice to improve reserves Indonesia's state food procurement agency Bulog said that it has been assigned by the Government to import rice to improve national reserves which currently stand at 594,000 tonnes.

World India-Malaysia joint military exercise begins A joint military exercise involving troops of India and Malaysia began on November 29 with an aim to enhance inter-operability in the planning and execution of various operations in the jungle terrain.