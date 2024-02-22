Indonesia reduces number of civil servants relocated to new capital city
The Indonesian government has cut its target for relocating senior civil servants to the new capital city of Nusantara this year to 6,000 from the initial number of over 11,900.
The Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform stated that the transferred civil servants are scheduled to start working in the new capital city in October 2024.
The relocation of civil servants from Jakarta to Nusantara will proceed at a slower pace than originally planned because the government has nearly halved its 2024 target.
The government plans to relocate civil servants in three phases to the new capital city, Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas said.
He added that in Nusantara, there are 47 towers, and one of them has 60 units of housing for civil servants, Indonesian Military (TNI) officers, National Police (Polri) officers, and Echelon I officials.
According to the official, the transfer of civil servants to Nusantara will be based on three priorities. The first priority is 179 echelon I officials from 38 ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Trade.
Meanwhile, the second priority is 91 echelon I officials from 29 ministries and agencies, while the third priority is as many as 378 echelon I officials from 59 ministries and agencies./.
