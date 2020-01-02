World Indonesia ranks fourth in pollution-related deaths Indonesia has the fourth-highest number of premature pollution-related deaths in the world, according to a report by the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution (GAHP).

World Malaysia creates better job opportunities for youths, women To address high unemployment, Malaysia will implement an initiative called Malaysians@Work, aimed at creating better employment opportunities for people, especially youths and women, this year.

World Thailand bans single-use plastic bags Thailand began the year with a ban on single-use plastic bags at major stores, continuing a campaign launched by the government and retailers towards a complete ban in 2021 to reduce waste and debris discharged into the sea.