Indonesia rejects China’s claims over Natuna waters
Indonesia has dismissed China’s invitation to sit down for a dialogue to “manage disputes” over Indonesia’s exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea, arguing that there are no overlapping claims there.
Illustrative image. (Source: Reuters)
Following revelations of a wave of illicit activities by Chinese coastguard and fishing vessels in Natuna waters last week, Indonesia summoned Chinese Ambassador to the country Xiao Qian to lodge a formal protest.
The Foreign Ministry said Indonesia would never recognize China's “Nine-dash Line” – the geographic expression of China's sweeping claim over the East Sea – because it was contrary to international law.
Indonesia on January 1 responded by firmly rejecting the asserted historical claims. The ministry said they were "unilateral, have no legal basis and have never been recognised by the 1982 UNCLOS [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea],” Jakarta Post reported.
According to the newspaper, the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) recorded that between December 19-24, at least 63 Chinese fishing and coast guard vessels had entered Natuna waters./.