World Cambodia’s economy to lose 390 million USD, worst hit in ASEAN The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecast Cambodia will lose more than 390 million USD due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak this year, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

World Malaysia announces moratorium on bank loans amid COVID-19 pandemic The Malaysian government has allowed banking borrowers, including individuals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), in the country to delay the repayment of their existing loans for a period of six months.

World COVID-19 outbreak forces Singapore to close all entertainment outlets Singapore announced on March 24 that it will close bars, cinemas and all other entertainment outlets from 11:59pm on March 26 till April 30 to curb the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

World Indonesia, Malaysia scramble to contain coronavirus Indonesia and Malaysia are doubling efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as the numbers of infections and deaths have been increasing in recent days.