Indonesia reopens more international airports, seaports
Dumai Port (Source: indonesia.chevron.com)Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government has decided to reopen more international airports and seaports, apart from easing entry restrictions.
According to Circular No. 17 dated April 5, the two newly-reopened seaports are Balai Karimun and Dumai in Riau province.
Earlier, five seaports had resumed their operations - Tanjung Benoa in Bali; Batam, Tanjung Pinang and Bintan in Riau; and Nunukan in North Kalimantan province.
Meanwhile, international travelers can enter Indonesia via 10 airports - Soekarno-Hatta Airport (Banten), Juanda Airport (East Java), I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport (Bali), Hang Nadim Airport (Riau Islands), Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport (Riau Islands), Sam Ratulangi Airport (North Sulawesi), Zainuddin Abdul Madjid Airport (West Nusa Tenggara), Kualanamu Airport (North Sumatra), Sultan Hasanuddin Airport (South Sulawesi), and Yogyakarta International Airport (Yogyakarta).
Indonesia has so far reopened three border gates, namely Aruk and Entikong in West Kalimantan province, and Motaain in East Nusa Tenggara province.
The Indonesian government confirmed on April 4 that it will reinstate visa exemption for citizens from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members as the country begins to relax international travel restrictions amid a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases.
Furthermore, foreign visitors will no longer be required to undergo RT-PCR tests upon arrival as long as they pass the body temperature screening.
Requirements for foreign visitors are proof of vaccination and negative PCR test taken two days prior to arrival, so they no longer need to undergo another test in Indonesia, Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto explained after a cabinet meeting in Jakarta./.