World Singapore makes efforts in tourism recovery The Singaporean government has earmarked nearly 500 million SGD (about 367.55 million USD) to boost tourism recovery, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan on April 6.

World Indonesia wants its language to become one ASEAN official language Indonesia will work to make Indonesian become one of official languages of ASEAN, according to Indonesian Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Nadiem Anwar Makarim.

World World Bank downgrades Lao economic growth rate to 3.8 percent Laos’ economy is projected to expand by 3.8 percent in 2022, down from the 4.5 percent growth rate predicted in October last year, and 3.3 percent in the downside scenario, according to the World Bank’s latest report.

World Vietnam re-affirms support for disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), re-affirmed Vietnam's consistent stance on supporting all efforts towards nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at the annual meeting of the UN Disarmament Commission (UNDC) opened in New York on April 5.