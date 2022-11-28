World Philippines lifts tariffs on electric vehicles A Philippine inter-agency panel chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has approved removing tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) to spur demand amid high fuel costs, according to foreign media.

World Indonesia’s 2023 GDP growth may slow to 4.4%: central bank governor Indonesia's annual economic growth may slow to 4.37% next year, partly due to the impact of domestic monetary tightening, the country's central bank (BI) governor Perry Warjiyo told a parliamentary hearing.

World France eyes to beef up ties with Southeast Asian nations France wants to further strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations to be in a situation to have credible diplomacy, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told his Indonesian couterpart Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on November 25.

World ASEAN conference seeks solutions to post-pandemic growth The Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations (FAEA) is holding its 45th Conference themed "Economic recovery and growth in ASEAN countries after the Covid-19 pandemic and in the context of great fluctuations in the international economy" in Hanoi from November 25-26.