Indonesia restarts multiple-entry visa programme
Indonesia has resumed the multiple-entry visa programme that was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia has resumed the multiple-entry visa programme that was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Acting Director-General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana, the pandemic has posed adverse impacts on the Indonesian economy.
With the resumption of the visa programme, businesses and foreign tourists are allowed to travel to Indonesia many times a year without re-applying for a visa, Ekatjahjana said.
Every time they visit Indonesia, they can stay for a maximum of 60 days, added Ekatjahjana.
Holders of this visa are allowed to enter and leave Indonesia in Riau Islands province and they are free to visit other areas in this Southeast Asian country during the stay.
After a period of applying restriction measures to prevent COVID-19, Indonesia is working to recover its tourism sector and attract foreign visitors and investors.
Earlier this month, the country introduced the electronic visa on arrival (e-VOA) for foreigners on website molina.imigrasi.go.id to facilitate foreign arrivals./.
