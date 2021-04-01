Indonesia retrieves 2nd black box of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet
Indonesia’s transport ministry said on March 31 it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off on January 9, killing all 62 people on board.
Indonesian divers and the first black box of the crashed plane (Photo: AFP/VNA)
A navy spokesman, La Ode Muhamad Holib, told Reuters that the CVR was found on March 31.
Divers found the casing and beacon of the CVR from the 26-year-old Boeing Co 737-500 within days of the crash but had spent nearly three months searching for the memory unit.
A preliminary report by investigators into the Sriwijaya crash said the plane had an imbalance in engine thrust that eventually led the plane into a sharp roll and then a final dive into the sea.
That report included information from the plane’s other “black box”, the flight data recorder, which was recovered soon after the crash. The CVR could help investigators understand the actions taken by the pilots./.