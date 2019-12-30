Illustrative image (Photo: jakartaglobe)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's state-owned aerospace company Dirgantara Indonesia on December 30 rolled out two prototypes of new medium-altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (MALE UAV) designed for both civilian and military uses.

The drone will help the government ward off terrorist threats, prevent forest fires, control smuggling and illegal fishing at sea.

The MALE UAV requires a 700-meter runway for takeoff and landing. It is capable of cruising to up to 20,000 feet at the highest speed of 235km per hour. It can also stay in the air for up to 30 hours.

In its development, the aircraft will be armed with missiles as well, a Dirgantara Indonesia representative said./.