Indonesia scraps provision limiting number of passengers on public transport
The Indonesian Transportation Ministry has issued a new circular amending its April rule that limited the number of passengers on public transit systems and private vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (left) and Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Wishnutama (second left) talk to the press in Jakarta on Feb. 7, 2020. (Photo: Jakarta Post/Riza Roidila Mufti)
According to the new rules, the maximum passenger capacity for land, sea and air transportation is no longer 50 percent.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told the press that the opening of some economic activities will increase travel demand, thus the rule must be adjusted to suit the new situation.
The country has entered a transition period of relaxed restrictions called the "new normal".
A recent report from the national COVID-19 task force show there was a significant daily increase of infections on June 9 with 1,043 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 33,076 with 1,923 fatalities./.