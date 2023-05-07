Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivering a statement to journalists in Jakarta on May 4, 2023. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has affirmed that Indonesia is keen to encourage all ASEAN countries to unite in terms of production power so that the Southeast Asian region can become the world's growth centre.



This determination aligns with one of Indonesia's ASEAN chairmanship pillars, that of epicentrum of growth.



He said many of the world's products originate from ASEAN countries. This is the very power that Indonesia strives to unite in order to promote the bloc as a centre of production, in accordance with the region’s potential.



He emphasised that ASEAN, with a total population of around 650 million, indeed has enormous potential, complemented by the fact that its economic growth has constantly remained above the global average.



The presidet further said he believes that ASEAN countries can be a production epicentrum of highly competitive products, such as televisions, batteries, and electric vehicles while expressing his hope to see ASEAN to be an economic growth center, an epicentrum of growth.



Earlier, in January, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that with the content "Focus of growth" in the theme of the ASEAN Chairmanship year 2023, Indonesia is determined to turn Southeast Asia into a centre of global economic growth and will promote several areas of cooperation, including food security, energy security, health, and financial stability.



Retno also said that a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region that respects international law and prioritises inclusive cooperation is the "key" for ASEAN to become the growth centre of the region and the world./.