Indonesia sees highest COVID-19 death toll on single day
Indonesia on June 15 reported 1,017 new coronavirus infections and 64 more related deaths, the highest COVID-19 death toll on a single day in this nation.
A rapid COVID-19 testing site in Tangerang city of Indonesia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The figures brought the total number of cases to 39,294 and fatalities to 2,198, the Indonesian Ministry of Health said, noting that the recoveries from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 reached 15,123.
Meanwhile, authorities in the country have begun to ease restrictions.
Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Yusri Yunus said 2,702 police and military personnel have been deployed to shopping centers in Jakarta capital and four satellite cities on June 15, the first day these places were re-opened.
He added they will not only guard malls but also enforce discipline on the public in accordance with health protocols inside the buildings.
In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 26,420 after the Department of Health confirmed 490 more infections on June 15. The death toll also increased to 1,098 as 10 more patients succumbed to the viral disease.
Malaysia reported 41 new cases the same day, pushing the total infections there to 8,494. Meanwhile, no more deaths were recorded, keeping the number of fatalities at 121./.