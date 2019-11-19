Indonesia sets up new directorate to support start-ups
The Indonesian government has established a new directorate to support the country’s start-ups, said Indonesian Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro.
Indonesian Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro speaks during the NextICorn International Summit 2019 in Bali (Photo: jakartaglobe.id)
Speaking on the sidelines of the NextICorn International Summit 2019 recently held in Bali, the minister affirmed that the directorate was set up to help achieve the target of 1,000 startups put forward earlier by the Communication and Information Technology Ministry.
The technology start-up directorate is tasked with bringing into existence as many start-ups as possible and helping local start-ups look for global investments.
It was founded jointly by the Indonesian government, the Venture Capital Association for Indonesian Start-ups (Amvesindo) and consulting firm Ernst & Young.
Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro added the next Indonesian unicorn start-ups are expected to be born from this program, which is currently fostering around 700 pre-start-ups and 500 start-ups.
Former Minister of Communication and Information Technology Rudiantara, initiator of the “1,000 startups” programme, said Indonesian start-ups have big potential with a spacious room to grow in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy./.
