Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their talks on January 25. (Photo: Reuters)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia and Singapore on January 25 signed an extradition agreement and two treaties on airspace and defence cooperation.



The signing ceremony took place following a meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Indonesia within the framework of the annual Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat.



According to a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Investment and Maritime Affairs, under the extradition agreement, persons who commit 31 types of crimes will be subject to transfer and the agreement will be applied to crimes committed up to 18 years ago.



The other two agreements signed between the two countries included one giving Indonesia more control of the airspace over the islands of Riau and Natuna, which are close to both countries, and a defense pact./.