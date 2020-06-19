Indonesia spends nearly 50 million USD on Jakarta subway services
The Indonesian Government has approved a budget package worth 700 billion Rp (close to 50 million USD) to assist subway transport services in Jakarta, unveiled Governor of the capital Anies Baswedan.
Illustrative photo (Source: Jakarta Post)
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Government has approved a budget package worth 700 billion Rp (close to 50 million USD) to assist subway transport services in Jakarta, unveiled Governor of the capital Anies Baswedan.
According to the official, it is the second package of this type granted for the city, with the first one worth 672 billion Rp approved in 2019 aiming to encourage more people to use the mass rapid transport (MRT) services.
William Sabandar, President Director of the PT MRT Jakarta, said the number of MRT passengers, in recent month, dropped significantly due to COVID-19 and the city’s associated large-scale social restrictions.
He noted the investment will create momentum for his corporation to resume operation, adding that the company is seeking other sources of investments to help restore its transport services like it was before the pandemic./.