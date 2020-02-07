Indonesia starts work on 255km industrial gas pipeline
The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral on February 6 started the construction of a 255-kilometre pipeline that will supply gas for industries between Cirebon in West Java and Semarang in Central Java.
A worker checks a gas pipeline at Onshore Receiving Facilities in Porong, Sidoarjo, East Java (Source: Antara)
According to head of the Downstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Agency (BPH Migas) Fanshurullah Asa, the project, which is scheduled to be completed within the next two years, is part of Indonesia’s national strategic programme.
The pipeline has a designed capacity of between 350 and 500 million metric standard cubic feet per day (9.9 – 14.1 million cu.m) of gas.
The project is part of the Indonesian Government’s plan to stop supplying gas to Singapore by 2023 to meet domestic demand.
The government said it would next conduct a bid for a gas pipeline connecting Dumai in Riau and the Sei Mangkei Special Economic Zone in North Sumatra, and distribution points in 193 other regions, aiming to increase gas consumption to at least 22 percent of total energy consumption by 2025.
This gas pipeline is considered a sustainable gas supply solution to enhance the competitiveness of industry in Java - the world's most populous island./.