ASEAN Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, as the Chair of the ASEAN and the ASEAN+3 cooperation framework, chaired an online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea on July 20.

ASEAN Thailand prepares for sixth phase on easing COVID-19 restrictions Thailand is preparing for the sixth phase on relaxing measures on COVID-19 prevention, which may allow five groups of foreigners and migrant workers to enter the country.

World US Department of State values trade cooperation with Vietnam The US-Vietnam trade and investment supports thousands of jobs in the US and has positioned Vietnam as one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia, the US Department of State has said on the occasion of the 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.