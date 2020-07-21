Indonesia streamlines public apparatus amid pandemic
Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially disbanded 18 state institutions on July 20 in a bid to better control budget spending and facilitate operations of other ministries and sectors.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: thejakartapost)
The group included the Extractive Industries Transparency Team; the National Coordinating Agency for Agricultural Extension, Fisheries and Forestry; the Indonesian economic development, acceleration, and expansion committee; the Sunda Strait Infrastructure and Strategic Area Development Agency; and the National Coordination Team for Mangrove Ecosystem Management.
The President first brought up the matter at a cabinet meeting on June 18. He warned the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle and disbandment of some government agencies for their failure in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.
Also on July 20, Widodo signed a regulation related to the establishment of the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee./.