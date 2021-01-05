Indonesia takes financial, medical measures as COVID-19 cases rise
Given the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, local authorities have continued its cash aid programme and issued a plan to increase the number of hospital beds by up to 30 percent.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antaranews)
Jakarta (VNA) – Given the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, local authorities have continued its cash aid programme and issued a plan to increase the number of hospital beds by up to 30 percent.
The number of COVID-19 active cases in Indonesia soared to 110,679 as of January 3.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, on January 4, kicked off a nationwide launch of a cash assistance programme that was set to reach the country's 34 provinces.
"In 2021, we will continue the distribution of social assistance. In the 2021 State Budget, the government has allocated a budget of 110 trillion Rp (nearly 8 billion USD) for all recipients from Sabang to Merauke and from Miangas to Rote Island," the president remarked as quoted by Indonesia’s national news agency Antara.
He said the aid is disbursed to assist the public to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in boosting their purchasing power.
Meanwhile, the Indonesian government is set to increase the number of hospital beds by up to 30 percent to address a rise in COVID-19 active cases.
"The government is encouraging the optimum use of beds at state-owned hospitals, regional government-owned general hospitals, and private hospitals by increasing their bed capacity by 30 percent," Airlangga Hartarto, chief of the country’s Committee for COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery, said at a press statement in Jakarta on January 4 as quoted by Antara.
According to Hartarto, the government will increase the number of medical workers employed at health service facilities.
The government will also strengthen the implementation of COVID-19 handling procedures, particularly at non-referral places, and increase surveillance of cases through testing, tracing, and self-quarantine," he added./.