Indonesia targets to double geothermal capacity
Indonesia's state energy firm PT Pertamina sets a goal of doubling its geothermal capacity by 2028, which might cost an estimated 4 billion USD, as the country tries to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels.
Jakarta (VNA) -
The firm plans to double its geothermal capacity from around 700 MW at present, Pertamina chief executive Nicke Widyawati told media while visiting its Lahendong geothermal fields in North Sulawesi early this week. To accelerate development, it plans to build about 210 MW of its targeted additional capacity through investment in a Binary Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) plant which costs less and can be developed quicker.
Pertamina is running a trial of a 500 kW binary generator at its Lahendong field which was developed within a year. The generator would be utilised at other fields, according to Nicke.
The government is keen to tap into its geothermal resources which have the potential to generate more than 28 GW of power. Data from the energy ministry shows Indonesia has only reached 2.28 GW of installed capacity as of last year.
Developing geothermal energy is part of the government's strategy to increase the proportion of renewables in the country's energy mix to 23 percent by 2025 from around 12 percent currently.
Indonesia aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2060./.
