World Malaysia boosts domestic investment for economic recovery Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said the government will refine the proposals forwarded by the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) aimed at especially strengthening the domestic direct investment (DDI), the most important element to revive the economy.

World Indonesia to partner with Japan to produce biofuel from palm oil methane The Indonesian state energy company Pertamina will cooperate with engineering giant JGC Holdings Corporation (JGC) of Japan to turn methane generated in palm oil production into a biofuel.

World Thailand’s exports reach record high in March Thailand’s exports hit a 30-year record high in March with outbound shipments growing by 19.5 percent year on year.

World SEA Games 31: Singapore’s pencak silat fighter eyes gold medal Singapore’s national pencak silat fighter Iqbal Abdul Rahman aims for a gold medal at the upcoming 31st SEA Games in Vietnam from May 12-23.