ASEAN ASEAN – RoK centre releases video to promote ASEAN tourism A series of videos released by the ASEAN – Korea Centre (AKC) on September 27 is expected to provide a deeper insight into the rich culture and unique architecture of Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as promote collaboration between the ASEAN bloc and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

World Bangkok strengthen fire protection in mini apartment buildings As the busiest and most crowded city in Thailand, Bangkok is a destination for many people come to study, work and make a living. Therefore, the local authorities have always paid attention to ensuring safety and fire prevention in mini apartment buildings.

World Philippines issues job generation act Phillipine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on September 27 signed the "Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act," which will serve as the country's long-term employment generation and recovery master plan.

World Laos eyes at least 4.6 million tourist arrivals in 2024 The Lao Government, business community and people are making meticulous preparation for the Visit Laos Year 2024 programme, targeting at least 4.6 million domestic and foreign visitors and gain some 712 million USD in tourism revenue.