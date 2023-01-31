Indonesia to introduce ASEAN breakthroughs on fin-tech, e-commerce
The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), which is chairing the 2023 ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), is about to introduce seven legacy breakthroughs on five priority issues during the country’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.
Antara news agency of Indonesia reported that the Kadin chairperson, Arsjad Rasjid, unveiled the information at a January 30 press conference on the “ASEAN-BAC Chairmanship Handover Ceremony 2023” (from Cambodia to Indonesia).
Three of the seven legacies involve digitisation programmes that focus on fintech and e-trade, namely the ASEAN QR (Quick Response) Code, the ASEAN P2P (peer-to-peer) Lending Platform, and WIKI Entrepreneurship.
Rasjid said that Kadin is collaborating with all central banks in ASEAN countries for the QR code development. WIKI Entrepreneurship will support international trade between Southeast Asian countries, especially for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Furthermore, the other legacy programmes – the ASEAN Net Zero Hub and the Carbon Center of Excellence – will be implemented to handle environmental sustainability issues.
The chair of ASEAN-BAC 2023 will also introduce the ASEAN One Shot Campaign, which will prioritise the health sector to create a permanent regional vaccination programme and strengthen manufacturing capacity and clinical research, which will be supported with adequate digital infrastructure.
In addition, there will be a Food Security programme for the agricultural sector with an inclusive closed-loop system model to encourage farmers and agricultural MSMEs in the region to become a part of the global supply chain./.