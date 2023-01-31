World Indonesia, Malaysia discuss migrant worker issues Indonesia and Malaysia have discussed solutions to problems related to the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia.

World Thailand to open more smart piers Thailand is set to open three new “smart” piers on the Chao Phraya River this year to help reduce traffic problems and offer improved transport links between road, rail, and river.

World IMF lowers economic growth forecast for ASEAN region Singapore and other Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economies are seeing downgrades to their 2023 growth outlooks because slowing global growth will outweigh the positive impact from China's economic reopening, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on January 31.