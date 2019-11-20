Indonesia to raise electricity tariff from early 2020
Indonesian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Arifin Tasrif confirmed on November 19 that the electricity tariff will increase from January 2020, especially for non-subsidized electricity customers.
“We will adjust the rate for those who are capable [of paying the bill]. Hopefully, the rate for the industry will be stable,” Arifin said at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Office in Jakarta.
Arifin said that the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources is discussing the rise for non-subsidized groups with the electric capacity of 900 volt-ampere (VA). He did not deny that the raise will be set 29,000 Rp (2.1 USD) per month.
Earlier, Director-General of Electricity at the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Rida Mulyana announced that the electricity tariff hike will begin on January 1, 2020.
Rida ensured that the hike will not be significant as it will be under 1,000 Rp per day. According to her, the figure was adjusted based on the electricity cost paid by the 1,300 VA household groups.
The Indonesian government asserted that the electricity subsidy in 2020 will only be provided for the 450 VA household groups and poor households using 900 VA in accordance with the latest integrated poverty database./.
