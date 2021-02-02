World CPV’s decisions originate from people’s interests: Argentine politician The outcomes of the freshly-ended 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will create a solid foundation for the country to enter a new stage of development with more glorious victories, an Argentine politician has said.

World Singapore sees plummeted number of Chinese mainland visitors in 2020 Singapore witnessed a year-on-year nosedive of 88 percent in the number of visitor arrivals from the Chinese mainland to around 342,460 in the first three quarters of 2020, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) reported.

World Fight for justice for Vietnamese AO victims earns int’l headlines Over the past days, the international media continue running articles highlighting Vietnamese-French Tran To Nga’s lawsuit against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins used by the US army in the war in Vietnam, which have destroyed the environment and affected the health of generations of Vietnamese people.