World Malaysia plans to raise crude palm oil export tax The Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on its website on December 13 that the country plans to raise its export tax for crude palm oil for January 2020, for the first time in one-and-a-half years.

World ADB approves 200-mln-USD loan for Philippines The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on December 13 that it has approved a 200 million USD loan to help the Philippine government prepare implement major infrastructure projects under its flagship "Build, Build, Build" development programme.

World Thailand promotes trade to support exports Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce plans to cooperate with the private sector to promote trade in 16 countries to boost export growth in 2020, according to a local official.

World Malaysia's palm oil prices unlikely to drop next year Analysts remain upbeat on palm oil prices next year after Malaysia's palm oil inventory fell to a three-month low in November and exports to China remained steady.