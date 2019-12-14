Indonesia to tighten security during Christmas, New Year holidays
Indonesia will tighten security before, during and after Christmas and New Year holidays across the country amid possible terrorist strikes and other security disturbances.
Indonesian Military Commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said on December 13 that a total of 117,000 personnel, including over 17,000 from the military, would be dispatched to religious buildings, shopping centers and tourism destinations where people would gather to ensure a safe holiday season.
According to Indonesian Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD, the Indonesian government has been taking precautionary measures over possible terrorist threats for Christmas' Eve and New Year's Eve.
"Possible terrorist threats and torching down of religious buildings must be immediately anticipated," the minister said.
The Indonesian police would increase security activities from December 23 to January 1, 2020, involving 100,000 police personnel, the National Police's spokesman Brigadier General Argo Yuwono said.
Secutiry will also be tightened in many provinces, including the capital of Jakarta, the provinces of Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Papua and West Papua./.