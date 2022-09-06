At the launch ceremony (Photo: Internet)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR), in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA), has unveiled the Indonesia Net Zero Emission (NZE) Roadmap for the energy sector of 2060.



The roadmap shows that Indonesia, as part of the global community, is committed to the climate change mitigation actions.



Speaking at the launch of the roadmap on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, Minister of EMR ESDM Arifin Tasrif said both sides have identified several mitigation actions, including the massive development of renewable energy with a focus on solar, hydro, and geothermal energy; as well as the gradual phase down of coal-fired power plants.



Arifin also underlined that additional generation capacity after 2030 will come only from new and renewable power plants while nuclear power plant will enter the national grid in 2049.



According to him, technology and innovation are common challenges to realising more accessible and affordable clean energy. Therefore, Indonesia will prioritise research, development, and deployment for next generation technology.



IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, for his part, said Indonesia needs to conduct policy reform to make way for the transition to renewable energy and reduce reliance on coal./.