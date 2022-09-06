Philippine President Marcos and his delegation meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and officials at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, to discuss the two countries’ partnerships in trade and defence, among other issues.(Photo: inqurer.net)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippines and Indonesia have reaffirmed their defence and security commitment to strengthen border cooperation between the two Southeast Asian countries.



The commitment is reflected by the renewal of the agreement between the two sides' delegations during the three-day visit by Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos to Jakarta, starting from September 4.



The agreement remains the pillar of the two countries’ defence and military partnership that will enhance collaboration between their defence agencies, further promoting the conduct of cooperative activities and reinforcing the modernisation of the Philippine military, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to review their border crossing and border patrol agreement, the statement added.



Marcos and Indonesian President Joko Widodo also witnessed the signing of a five-year action plan outlining bilateral programmes on a range of areas, including security, defence, border management, counterterrorism, economic, energy, maritime, culture and education, labour, and health.



On September 6, Marcos is scheduled to visit Singapore - the next stop on his first overseas trip since taking office on June 30./.