ASEAN ASEAN keen on bolstering trade, investment with Mexico A delegation of the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) paid a working visit to Guanajuato state, aiming to bolster trade and investment.

World Lao government asks agencies to foster exports The Lao government has instructed ministries to streamline procedures to facilitate trade and speed up freight transport and the export of goods, reported Xinhua news agency.

World Russian scholars praise ASEAN’s role, position Russian experts have highly valued the role and strategic position of ASEAN in the region and in the world, particularly given recent global fluctuations.

ASEAN ASEAN, IFRC sign MoU to strengthen community resilience in Southeast Asia The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN ) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have inked a memoradum of understanding(MoU) to promote and develop their engagement in disaster management.